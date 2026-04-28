Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at World Team Table Tennis Championship

Kazakh men’s and women’s teams will play their first matches in the group stage.

The men’s team will take on Turkiye, while the women’s team will play vs Brazil.

The matches are set to start at 11:30 pm. Astana time.

Kazakhstan’s squad includes Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Sanzhar Zhubanov, Iskender Kharki, Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Anel Bakhyt, Zhanerke Koshkumbayeva, and Mariya Lukyanova.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had won 16 medals at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Hefei, China.