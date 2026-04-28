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    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at World Team Table Tennis Championship

    10:50, 28 April 2026

    Today, April 28, the ITTF 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championship kicks off in London, United Kingdom, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kirill Gerassimenko
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakh men’s and women’s teams will play their first matches in the group stage.

    The men’s team will take on Turkiye, while the women’s team will play vs Brazil.

    The matches are set to start at 11:30 pm. Astana time.

    Kazakhstan’s squad includes Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Sanzhar Zhubanov, Iskender Kharki, Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Anel Bakhyt, Zhanerke Koshkumbayeva, and Mariya Lukyanova.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had won 16 medals at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Hefei, China.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan UK
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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