Kazakhstan’s only UFC-ranked fighter slips in latest standings

Asu Almabayev is currently the only Kazakh athlete featured in the UFC rankings, competing in the flyweight division. A week ago, he held seventh place and was set to face Brandon Moreno in Mexico on February 28, but two days before traveling to the United States, Almabayev broke his arm in training and had to pull out of the bout.

The updated rankings reflected the change, as the Kazakh fighter fell from seventh to eighth place. Moreno, his intended opponent, also dropped one spot from fifth to sixth, while Japan’s Kyoji Horiguchi moved up to fifth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani fighter Nikolay Veretennikov has delivered a successful performance at UFC Vegas 113.