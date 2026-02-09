Kazakh fighter earns first UFC bonus and secures new contract

As Shavkat Rakhmonov and Asu Almabayev remain sidelined with injuries, other Kazakh fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship have stepped up, representing the country with distinction and carrying forward its winning traditions.

At UFC Vegas 113, Veretennikov stepped into the Octagon against American Niko Price. From the opening seconds, Veretennikov showed his determination and quickly built a decisive advantage, knocking out his opponent just one minute and forty-two seconds into the fight while both fighters were standing.

This victory marked Veretennikov’s first stoppage win in the UFC. After the fight, the Kazakh athlete received two pieces of good news: he signed a new four-fight contract with the promotion and earned a $25,000 bonus. Under rules set to take effect in 2026, all fighters who secure a finish receive this additional payment on top of their base purse. The increase in UFC bonuses follows the promotion’s seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast agreement with Paramount+.

It is worth noting that Veretennikov accepted the fight at UFC Vegas 113 just three weeks before the event, stepping in to replace American Eric Nolan in a bout originally scheduled against Brazilian Jose Henrique Souza. However, a week before the fight, Souza was forced to withdraw, and Niko Price agreed to step in as Veretennikov’s new opponent.

