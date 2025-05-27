Kazakhstan’s Omarkhanov up in updated ATP rankings

The 17-year-old Kazakh tennis player climbed 374 positions and is now ranked No. 1013 in doubles.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov and Italy’s Alexandr Binda advanced to the final of the ITF M25 Reggio Emilia men’s doubles 2025 tournament in Italy, where they fell to Tommaso Compagnucci (Italy) and Kirill Kivattsev (Russia) in straight sets, 4:6, 5:7. Despite the loss, reaching the final allowed Amir Omarkhanov to significantly improve his ATP doubles ranking.