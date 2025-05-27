EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Omarkhanov up in updated ATP rankings

    17:15, 27 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s top junior tennis player, Amir Omarkhanov, skyrocketed in the ATP doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Omarkhanov up in updated ATP rankings
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The 17-year-old Kazakh tennis player climbed 374 positions and is now ranked No. 1013 in doubles.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov and Italy’s Alexandr Binda advanced to the final of the ITF M25 Reggio Emilia men’s doubles 2025 tournament in Italy, where they fell to Tommaso Compagnucci (Italy) and Kirill Kivattsev (Russia) in straight sets, 4:6, 5:7. Despite the loss, reaching the final allowed Amir Omarkhanov to significantly improve his ATP doubles ranking.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan ATP
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All