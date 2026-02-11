Kazakhstan’s Olympic Day 5 schedule revealed

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 11 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

The Nordic combined competition begins at 02:00 pm., where Chingiz Rakparov will vie for medals in the small hill ski jumping and cross-country pursuit events.

The second freestyle moguls qualifier starts at 03:00 pm., with Yuliya Galysheva, Anastassiya Gorodko, and Ayaulym Amrenova looking to secure a spot in Final 1 after falling short in the first round. If they advance, they will compete in Final 1 at 06:15 pm. and, with another strong showing, move on to the main Final 2.

The women’s 15 km biathlon race is scheduled for 06:15 pm., featuring Milana Geneva and Aisha Rakisheva.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in 10 sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics, including biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, alpine skiing, short track speed skating, speed skating, and figure skating.

Kazakhstan is also represented in the officiating corps in two sports — freestyle moguls and figure skating.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov has finished fifth in the men’s figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.