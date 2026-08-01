Kazakhstan's Oleg Sokolenko places fourth at CSI2 Biskupiec in Poland

Competing in the Medium Tour with 130-centimeter obstacles, Sokolenko and his horse Shenanigan completed the course fault-free in 31.52 seconds, placing fourth among 57 horse-and-rider combinations.

According to the organizers, the result marks the second consecutive strong performance by Kazakh riders at European tournaments held under the auspices of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) as part of their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games. Following a successful outing in the Netherlands, Sokolenko once again demonstrated a high level of consistency on the international stage.

Kazakhstan was also represented by Raisa Sokolenko, who competed aboard Chevalier.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstan's men's épée team on winning gold at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, China.