Kazakhstan’s Oleg Sokolenko claims silver at international equestrian tournament in Germany

The tournament runs from September 2 to 6. A total of 44 horse-and-rider combinations competed for the podium in the Preis der Juweliere Banki & Sohn event, featuring obstacles set at a height of 140 cm.

Sokolenko and Cinderella completed a clear round in 63.44 seconds without incurring any penalties.

Germany’s Benjamin Wulschner took first place aboard Kilcannon Emerald, also completing a faultless round in 61.47 seconds. Sokolenko finished just 1.97 seconds behind the winner.

Germany’s Felix Hassmann and Conthargo PS placed third in 64.13 seconds, while compatriot Jörg Oppermann aboard Olymp 58 finished fourth in 64.24 seconds.

Sokolenko was the only Kazakhstani rider among the top four finishers, with German competitors taking the other three places.

The Kazakhstani has several more events ahead at CSI2* Gut Ising. The tournament will conclude the team’s European stage of preparations, after which the Asian Games in Japan will become its main focus.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstan's men's épée team on winning gold at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, China.