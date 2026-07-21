Kazakhstan’s oilseed crop area hits historic high

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov reviewed the development of crop production during the first half of 2026, the progress of the growing season and preparations for the upcoming harvest campaign.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Azat Sultanov reported that the planned diversification of agricultural land use is continuing, with farmers shifting toward more profitable crops.

The area under oilseed crops reached an all-time high of 4.3 million hectares, while forage crop planting expanded to 3.3 million hectares and corn cultivation increased to 253,400 hectares. At the same time, wheat acreage was reduced by 125,000 hectares, and areas traditionally used for irrigated rice and cotton in southern regions were optimized.

Over the past three years, the share of grain crops in Kazakhstan's total planted area has declined from 73 percent to 66 percent, while the share of oilseed crops has increased to 18 percent. The most significant changes have been recorded in the country's main grain-producing regions.

Authorities are also continuing efforts to improve farmers' access to mineral fertilizers. This year, 78 percent of the planned fertilizer supply has already been contracted and applied.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on preparations for the harvest campaign and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of grain storage and processing infrastructure.

Kazakhstan's total grain storage capacity currently stands at 30.7 million tons, which is sufficient to handle the expected harvest volume.

Saparov instructed officials to reduce pressure on grain elevators and, if necessary, arrange transportation of grain to southern regions to free up storage capacity for the new harvest.

According to agro-meteorological monitoring data, despite uneven weather conditions, soil moisture reserves in most agricultural areas remain at optimal or satisfactory levels. More than 99 percent of grain and oilseed crops are reported to be in good or satisfactory condition, creating favorable conditions for a high-quality harvest.

Harvesting of winter crops has already begun in the southern and western regions. So far, 635,800 tons of grain have been harvested, with an average yield of 20.6 centners per hectare.

Following the meeting, the agriculture minister instructed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of grain collection facilities at the regional and district levels and ensure they are fully prepared for the start of the main harvest period.

He also called for timely identification of regions facing increased weather risks, implementation of measures to reduce potential losses, and fulfillment of plans for applying mineral and organic fertilizers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launches the 2026 harvest campaign.