Kazakhstan launches 2026 harvest campaign

Harvesting has begun across Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Zhetysu regions, as well as the city of Shymkent.

Preliminary results show a strong start to the campaign, with crop yields significantly exceeding those recorded during the same period last year.

Farmers have harvested 634,000 mt of grain so far, with average yields reaching 20.6 c/ha, up nearly 70% from 12.2 c/ha a year earlier.

Wheat output has reached 461,200 mt, while average yields have climbed to 19.1 c/ha from 13.7 c/ha at the same point last year.

Barley production has totaled 157,800 mt so far, with yields averaging 17 c/ha, compared with 8.7 c/ha a year ago.

According to the ministry, farmers are fully equipped for the harvest campaign, with the country's agricultural sector operating 133,900 tractors, about 5,600 high-performance seeding complexes, 71,400 seeders, and 188,500 tillage implements.

The Government has also allocated around 401,000 mt of subsidized diesel fuel to support the timely completion of harvesting operations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov held a meeting with Athanasios Platanias and Josef Braunshofer, executives of the Greek company Desserta Hellas, to discuss investment cooperation in Kazakhstan's dairy industry.