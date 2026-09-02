Kazakhstan’s oil refining sector sets new growth targets

In 2024, Kazakhstan processed 18.3 million tons of crude oil, exceeding the planned target by 2.23 percent. Petroleum product production reached 14.75 million tons.

In 2025, crude oil refining increased to 18.4 million tons, which was 4.5 percent above the target. Production of petroleum products rose to 15.47 million tons, exceeding the planned figure by 6.3 percent. The country plans to produce 15.49 million tons of petroleum products in 2026.

As part of efforts to further develop the sector, the Government has approved the Concept for the Development of Kazakhstan’s Oil Refining Industry for 2025-2040. The document focuses on significantly increasing refining capacity while improving the efficiency of existing refineries.

Under the concept, existing oil refineries are slated for expansion, increasing their combined crude oil processing capacity from 18 million to 29 million tons per year. In addition, Kazakhstan plans to construct a new large-scale refinery with an annual capacity of 10 million tons.

As a result, the country's total oil refining capacity is expected to reach 40 million tons per year.

The development program also calls for increasing the depth of crude oil processing from 89 percent to 94 percent, expanding motor fuel production and further developing the petrochemical industry. The quality of petroleum products is also expected to improve gradually, with Kazakhstan moving from the K4 environmental standard to K5+.

The implementation of these projects is expected to significantly increase Kazakhstan's oil refining volumes and improve the efficiency of using domestically produced crude oil. The initiatives will also broaden the range and output of petroleum products, reduce dependence on external supplies of certain products and create new opportunities for the development of the country's petrochemical industry.

The Government views the expansion of oil refining as a key element in transforming Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector from a predominantly raw-material-based model toward a full production cycle focused on higher-value-added products.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy planed to fully digitalize the energy sector, covering the entire chain from resource extraction and transportation to processing and final consumption.