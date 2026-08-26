AI to guide multimillion-dollar drilling decisions in Kazakhstan

According to Koshkarov, a key part of the initiative will be the development of digital twins for production and energy facilities, creating digital models of processes across the sector.

The broader goal is to achieve full digitalization and transparency across the entire energy supply chain, from oil and gas fields to end consumers, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

Digital technologies are also being introduced to improve industrial safety. Computer vision systems are being tested at energy and oil and gas facilities to detect safety violations and identify potential risks in advance. According to Koshkarov, these technologies could reduce the risk of workplace injuries by up to 98%.

Another area of focus is forecasting electricity generation and consumption based on weather conditions. By incorporating meteorological data into planning systems, energy operators can anticipate shifts in supply and demand and adjust resources in advance.

“For example, if cloudy weather is expected and there will be less sunlight, we can increase additional resources in advance to support the region,” Koshkarov explained.

Koshkarov noted that such forecasting is particularly important for Kazakhstan given the country's vast territory, as transferring electricity between regions requires time, resources, and sufficient grid capacity.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a growing role in geological exploration. According to Koshkarov, large-scale projects at KazMunayGas analyze vast amounts of data to identify the most promising drilling locations and determine where drilling may not be viable.

This approach could help reduce financial risks, as drilling a single well can cost tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars, depending on its location and complexity.

“Drilling a single well can cost up to $30 million, or even $100 million, depending on the complexity of the area. If we are talking about offshore drilling, for example, the cost can reach $300-500 million,” Koshkarov said.

He said the use of digital technologies can help reduce exploration risks and improve the chances of identifying wells and deposits with commercially viable resources.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had revised its oil production plan for 2026 from 98 million to 96 million tons due to the impact of attacks on the CPC.