Kazakhstan’s oil refining output up almost 11%

The Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Wednesday that an increase in oil refining boosted the country’s gasoline production to 2.082 million tons (+25.4%), diesel production to 1.921 million tons (+18.9%) and jet fuel production to 0.255 million tons (+5.3%).

The Ministry remains committed to continued implementation of the strategic steps to provide stability to the oil refining industry, domestic oil products market as well as improve efficiency and embrace technological development.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan extended its liquified natural gas export ban by rail and road for another six months, the country's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.