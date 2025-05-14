Kazakhstan extends natural gas export ban

Introduced November last year, the ban on liquified natural gas export by road and rail is set to expire May 14, 2025, the Ministry said in a statement.

The decision to suspend exports of liquified natural gas, propane and butane by road and rail for six more months was taken with due account of the domestic market for liquefied petroleum gas.

The ban does not include supplies by subsoil users operating under production sharing agreements (contracts) or subsoil use contracts, export of commodities, produced (processed) from Kazakhstani raw materials extracted at Karachaganak oilfield under the country’s international agreements, transit supplies.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had banned exports of ferrous and non-ferrous waste.