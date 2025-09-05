Kazakhstan’s oil production grows fourfold over years of independence, President

Photo credit: Akorda

The President said the Atyrau refinery was commissioned 80 years ago. The Shymkent refinery celebrates its 40th anniversary, while the QazaqGaz National Company marks its 25th anniversary. Undoubtedly, all these milestones demonstrate the significance of the oil and gas sector for the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted oil and gas are strategically important resources. The country’s oil industry significantly defines the economic value and prosperity of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan takes the lead in the global oil market. Its oil production grew fourfold and soon will reach 100 million tons a year.

The President stressed that Kazakhstan also pays attention to oil deep conversion.

Three large oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar and Shymkent were modernized to fully meet the domestic market needs. Thanks to the coordinated work, nearly 13 million people got access to piped gas.

The Head of State said unprecedented large-scale projects are underway. A new gas processing plant at Kashagan and the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline are under construction.

He highlighted Kazakhstan's plans to launch large petrochemical projects generating some 20,000 jobs. Among the key projects are the polyethylene plant co-built with foreign investors. The total amount of investments in its construction exceeds 7 billion US dollars. The development of such large offshore fields as Kalamkas-more and Khazar begins with investments of over 6 billion US dollars. The construction of offshore platforms will be carried out at domestic shipyards, which will be a major event for the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that all these projects will contribute to strengthening the country’s energy potential and progressive economic growth for the benefit of all nationals of Kazakhstan.

