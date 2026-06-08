Kazakhstan's oil exports to South Korea exceed 1.4 million tons

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov stated this during the 11th 11th Kazakhstan–Korea Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held in Astana. According to him, energy partnership remains one of the key areas of bilateral relations and will continue to develop over the long term.

In his remarks, he noted that KazMunayGas National Company (KMG) and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) are successfully carrying out joint oil field development projects in Kazakhstan, supplying crude both to the domestic market and for export. In 2025, oil supplies to the domestic market reached approximately 420,000 tons.

"On average, over the first four months of 2026, supplies to refineries were as follows: Ken-Sary LLP — 81,300 tons, Meerbusch LLP — 21,800 tons, Altius Petroleum International B.V. — 45,400 tons," he noted.

Particular focus was placed on exports to South Korea. According to the statistics presented, Kazakh oil exports to this destination amounted to 5.754 million tons in 2022, 5.535 million tons in 2023, 1.723 million tons in 2024, and 1.456 million tons in 2025.

Zharkeshov emphasized that further development of Kazakhstan's oil industry is linked to a transition to petrochemicals and the output of high-value-added products. In this regard, Kazakhstan is interested in attracting Korean investment and technology to build modern petrochemical complexes.

In addition, Kazakhstan aims to boost local production and introduce advanced technologies in the energy sector. The deputy minister highlighted successful examples of cooperation, including the commissioning of a 310 MW combined-cycle power plant in the Atyrau region (Karabatan) and the construction of a new 1,000 MW plant in the Turkistan region.

According to Sanzhar Zharkeshov, further localization will reduce dependence on imported components, increase the efficiency of the energy system, and create conditions for the long-term participation of Korean companies not only as contractors but also as co-investors.

He recalled that Kazakhstan is implementing the 2035 Electric Energy Industry Development Plan, under which Korean companies are invited to participate in modernization projects and the construction of new generating facilities. The Government of Kazakhstan, he said, ensures transparent conditions for investors and supports the implementation of such projects.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today, Kazakhstan and South Korea discussed lifting trade barriers.