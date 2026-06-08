Kazakhstan and S. Korea debate lifting trade barriers

Deputy Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova noted the steady growth of trade relations and stressed the need to diversify the structure of goods.

In 2025, trade turnover exceeded USD 3 billion, showing modest but positive growth compared to previous years.

Special attention was given to expanding Kazakhstan's exports to South Korea and reducing administrative and regulatory barriers.

Photo credit: Kazinform

They also focused on cooperation in critical minerals and rare earth metals, including deep processing projects.

Participation of Kazakh companies in the South Korea Import Fair 2026 in Seoul was highlighted as a key platform for promoting exports and establishing direct business contacts.

South Korean representative Bae Jung Hyun emphasized the need for a new format of economic cooperation and proposed intensifying work on a comprehensive agreement to strengthen supply chain resilience.

The commission also addressed challenges faced by companies in joint projects and the importance of stronger interagency cooperation.

The meeting was held as part of the 11th session of the Kazakhstan–South Korea Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held on June 8 in Astana.