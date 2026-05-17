Kazakhstan earns 8 gold medals at Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent

According to the National Olympic Committee, the national team also secured three silver and five bronze medals.

Among the gold medal winners were Nurasyl Galym in the under 50 kg division, Emir Mukhit in the under 60 kg category, and Sabyrzhan Sagym in the over 80 kg class. Female boxers also contributed significantly to the team’s success, with titles won by Hatshepsut Sadvakasova, Ayaulym Ospanova, Diana Nadyrbek, and Zhansaya Yerzhan.

Kazakhstan’s silver medalists included Balym Gabitkyzy, Meiirzhan Zhunis, and Islam Suleymanogly, while Milana Inshina, Bekkhan Urazbay, Nurislam Onalbek, Rozaliya Baideman, and Ailin Khodzhamberdiyeva earned bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported five Kazakh athletes reach the semifinals of the boxing tournament in Serbia.