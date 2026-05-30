Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advances to third round of Roland Garros doubles

In the second round, Anna Danilina (No. 6 in the WTA doubles rankings), partnering with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić, defeated the international duo of Australia’s Maya Joint and Belgium’s Hanne Vandewinkel. The second-seeded Danilina and Krunić controlled the match from the opening games, held their service games with confidence, and closed out the victory in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

To secure a place in the Grand Slam quarterfinals in Paris, the Kazakh-Serbian pair will face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina.

In addition to women’s doubles, Danilina continues her run in mixed doubles. On May 30, Anna Danilina, partnering with American tennis player James “JJ” Tracy, will compete for a spot in the third round.

At the moment, Danilina remains Kazakhstan’s last representative still competing at 2026 Roland Garros.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reached the second round of the Roland-Garros Doubles.