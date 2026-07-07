Kazakhstan's Nurlanuly advances to third round of Junior Wimbledon 2026

The world No. 9 in the junior rankings faced Australia's Daniel Jovanovski (ranked 33rd) in the second round. The match lasted just two sets and ended with Zangar Nurlanuly winning 6-1, 6-1. The players spent 55 minutes on court.

Zangar has now advanced to the third round, where he will face German tennis player Vincent Reisach.

Meanwhile, fellow Kazakh junior Damir Zhalgasbay ended his singles campaign at the second-round stage. However, he continues to compete in the Wimbledon 2026 doubles tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player, Alexander Bublik, saw his Wimbledon 2026 campaign come to an end after losing in the fourth round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament



