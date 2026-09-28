Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly pockets Asian Games weightlifting silver

Adiletuly competed in the men’s 95 kg weight category, lifting 177 kg in the snatch and 217 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 394 kg.

Iran’s Ali Alipour claimed gold with a total of 398 kg (180+218), while China’s Yi Tu took bronze with 384 kg (179+205).

Earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin set a world record in the men’s 85 kg snatch and claimed silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.