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    Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly pockets Asian Games weightlifting silver

    16:12, 28 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly pockets Asian Games weightlifting silver
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Adiletuly competed in the men’s 95 kg weight category, lifting 177 kg in the snatch and 217 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 394 kg.

    Iran’s Ali Alipour claimed gold with a total of 398 kg (180+218), while China’s Yi Tu took bronze with 384 kg (179+205).

    Earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin set a world record in the men’s 85 kg snatch and claimed silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

    Weightlifting Sport Kazakhstan Asian Games Asia Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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