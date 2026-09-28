Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly pockets Asian Games weightlifting silver
16:12, 28 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Adiletuly competed in the men’s 95 kg weight category, lifting 177 kg in the snatch and 217 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 394 kg.
Iran’s Ali Alipour claimed gold with a total of 398 kg (180+218), while China’s Yi Tu took bronze with 384 kg (179+205).
Earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin set a world record in the men’s 85 kg snatch and claimed silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.