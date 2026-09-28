Kazakh weightlifter sets world record, wins Asian Games silver

Alexey Churkin lifted 173 kg in the snatch on his first attempt to set the world record at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. In the men’s clean and jerk, he lifted 205 kg, giving him a total of 378 kg to take home silver.

Ro Kwang Ryol of North Korea won the men's 85kg weightlifting gold medal, while Chen Shunnan of China pocketed bronze.

Notably, Kazakhstan claimed a bronze medal in artistic swimming at the 2026 Asian Games after finishing third in the mixed team event.