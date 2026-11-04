Kazakhstan's Nurgissa Adiletuly claims silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Adiletuly competed in the men's 95 kg category, lifting 182 kg in the snatch and 217 kg in the clean and jerk. His combined total of 399 kg earned him the silver medal.

He also secured two additional silver medals, finishing second in both the snatch and clean and jerk events.

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar claimed gold with a total of 415 kg (185 kg in the snatch and 230 kg in the clean and jerk), while Iran's Ali Alipour took bronze with 396 kg (181 kg and 215 kg, respectively).

Adiletuly's silver marked Kazakhstan's first medal at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships.

The Kazakh athlete has previously enjoyed success on the world stage, winning silver at the 2022 World Championships in Bogotá, Colombia, before claiming gold at the 2024 edition in Manama, Bahrain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nurgissa Adiletuly had won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.