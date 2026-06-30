Kazakhstan's Nurgaliyev takes bronze at World Youth Chess Championships

Reigning Kazakhstan men's classical chess champion Sauat Nurgaliyev led the national team's performance, earning 8.5 points to secure third place and the bronze medal in the Open U16 category among 152 competitors.

Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on more medals in the Open U14 event, where Mark Smirnov finished fifth and Dias Kuandykuly — 11th. Both players scored eight points but were edged out of the podium places on tiebreaks.

Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Mariya Kholyavko also came close to the podium in the Girls U16 event, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Both scored eight points, just half a point behind the medalists.

The Open U18 event also saw Edgar Mamedov finish fifth on eight points, with tiebreaks separating the leading players.

A total of 742 players from 85 countries and territories competed in the U14, U16, and U18 age categories, with Kazakhstan fielding a team of 35.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Bibisara Assaubayeva tops the FIDE Women’s Circuit Ranking.