Ayanat Zhumagali wins 2026 Asian Games weightlifting silver

Competing in the women's 70 kg weight category, Zhumagali won the silver medal with a total of 246 kg, lifting 109 kg in the snatch and 137 kg in the clean and jerk.

China's He Renxiu claimed gold with a total of 258 kg (118 kg in the snatch and 140 kg in the clean and jerk), while Iran's Karimi Reihaneh took bronze with a total of 243 kg (107 kg and 136 kg, respectively).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s men's épée team claimed the gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, securing the country’s first fencing title at the continental event in 24 years