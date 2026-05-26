Kazakhstan's NOC participates in International Olympic Academy Session in Greece

Kazakhstan was represented at the session by Ayim Zhetybayeva, lead manager of the sports department at Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee.

This year’s discussions centered on promoting inclusion, integrity, and accountability in sport, while also addressing education, good governance, and athlete safeguarding.

Participants took part in lectures by international experts, thematic discussions, group work, and practical experience-sharing sessions focused on Olympic education, the promotion of Olympic values, and modern sports development.

Participants were also assigned to thematic groups to explore key issues within the Olympic movement. Zhetybayeva joined a team focused on introducing mandatory safeguarding and safe sport training and accreditation systems for NOAs and NOCs.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

At the conclusion of the session, Zhetybayeva presented the outcomes of the discussions, highlighting key findings, practical recommendations, and initiatives aimed at strengthening safeguarding mechanisms, promoting a culture of safe sport, and improving approaches within the Olympic movement.

The session also provided an opportunity to strengthen professional ties with representatives of Olympic committees and academies, as well as exchange experience and practical ideas that could contribute to the development of educational initiatives at Kazakhstan’s NOC.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that as part of an official visit to Kazakhstan’s capital, a delegation from World Boxing held a meeting with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek.