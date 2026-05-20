Gennady Golovkin meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek

The meeting brought together World Boxing President Gennady Golovkin, Secretary General Tom Dielen, and Shakhmurat Mutalip, President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

A key focus of the meeting was preparations for the 2027 Boxing World Championships in Astana, including the city’s infrastructure readiness, transport and logistics arrangements, and accommodation plans for athletes, officials, and tournament guests.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Participants also addressed coordination efforts between city authorities and the organizing committee, including plans to ensure the smooth functioning of key venues and facilities throughout the tournament.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

World Boxing representatives also visited the capabilities of Barys Arena, a multifunctional complex being considered as a potential venue for the World Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Olympic Committees of Kazakhstan and Mongolia had held a working meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.