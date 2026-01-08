Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik cruises into Hong Kong quarterfinals

Coming off a first-round bye, Bublik faced world No. 77 Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round. Bublik took both sets 6-3, 6-3, wrapping up the match in just 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Dominating on serve, the Kazakhstani player fired 12 aces against his opponent’s eight and converted two of his three break-point opportunities to secure the win.

In the quarterfinals, Alexander Bublik will meet China’s Shang Juncheng (No. 406).

The Hong Kong Open hard-court event runs until January 11.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament.