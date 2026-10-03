Kazakhstan’s Nilufar Raimova claims bronze in women’s wrestling at Asian Games
22:10, 3 October 2026
Nilufar Raimova of Kazakhstan has won a bronze medal in women’s wrestling at the 2026 Asian Games, which are being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the women’s 57kg weight category, Raimova secured a convincing victory over Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando of Sri Lanka in the bronze-medal bout.
With this result, Raimova added another bronze medal to Kazakhstan’s tally at the continental sporting event.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team had won the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.