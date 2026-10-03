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    2026 Asian Games: Kazakhstan wins silver in water polo

    19:31, 3 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team has won the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.

    2026 Asian Games: Kazakhstan wins silver in water polo
    Photo credit: Nikita Basov

    In the final held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Kazakhstan faced hosts Japan. The Japanese team won 24-7, leaving Kazakhstan with the silver medal.

    Following the result, Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games stands at 12 gold, 24 silver and 46 bronze medals.

    Water polo remains the only team sport in which Kazakhstan has won medals at every edition of the Summer Asian Games since making its debut in 1994.

    Kazakhstan’s men’s team won Asian Games gold in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018. The team took bronze in 2006 and 2023, before securing silver in 2026.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan claimed silver in jiu-jitsu at the 2026 Asian Games. 

    Sport Swimming Asian Games Japan
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