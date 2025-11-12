Kazakhstan’s Nikita Tarnakin wins karate gold at ISG 2025

Nikita Tarnakin of Kazakhstan beat Mohammad Al-Jafari of Jordan 8-3 in the men’s -84 kg karate final.

Another karateka Zholaman Bihabyl brought Kazakhstan a bronze medal, after defeating Abdallah Hammad of Jordan in the third-place bout in the men’s -60 kg division.

Photo credit: NOC RK

Earlier, it was reported a Kazakh weightlifter secures three golds at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.