Kazakhstan’s Nikita Tarnakin wins karate gold at ISG 2025
07:52, 12 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s karate athlete Nikita Tarnakin captured a gold medal at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Nikita Tarnakin of Kazakhstan beat Mohammad Al-Jafari of Jordan 8-3 in the men’s -84 kg karate final.
Another karateka Zholaman Bihabyl brought Kazakhstan a bronze medal, after defeating Abdallah Hammad of Jordan in the third-place bout in the men’s -60 kg division.
Earlier, it was reported a Kazakh weightlifter secures three golds at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.