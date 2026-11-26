Opening the meeting, Karin emphasized that the Expert Group had been established to fulfil an instruction issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address. The task is to develop a strategic document outlining Kazakhstan’s long-term development goals and key priorities.

The Vice President presented the conceptual approaches to preparing the document, highlighting the particular importance of this initiative in the context of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, which came into force this year.

A wide range of domestic experts should be involved in discussing the long-term vision. To achieve this, we need to organize a National Foresight, conduct sociological surveys, focus groups and sector-specific studies, as well as hold regional expert discussions, said Karin.

Also speaking at the Expert Group meeting were Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and Deputy Head of the Expert Group Aida Balayeva; Presidential Adviser, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, and Deputy Head of the Expert Group Asset Irgaliyev; Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President and Expert Group Secretary Zhandos Shaimardanov; and Oleg Metsik, a member of the Expert Group, Director of the Regional Centre of Lean Technologies “SIMKON” and a specialist in foresight research.

Other members of the Expert Group also shared their ideas and proposals regarding the strategy development process. They included Gaziz Abishev, Madina Nurgaliyeva, Burikhan Nurmukhamedov, Yevgeny Mukhamedzhanov, Yerlan Dossymbekov, Gulmira Ileuova, Aidos Sarym, Renat Bekturov, Darkhan Akhmediyev, Kuanysh Zhaikov, Anuar Buranbayev, Andrey Chebotarev, Marat Shibutov, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, Zhuldyzay Iskakova and Maksat Mukhanov.

The participants reviewed the conceptual approaches and methodology for developing a long-term vision for Kazakhstan’s future, as well as a draft work plan for the Expert Group.

At its next meeting, the group is expected to examine global and regional trends that will shape the conditions for Kazakhstan’s future development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday had approved the establishment of an expert group on strategic development under the President of Kazakhstan and endorsed its composition for the first time.