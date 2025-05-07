EN
    Kazakhstan’s new patriotic anthem ‘Sauyt’ premieres on Jibek Joly

    10:45, 7 May 2025

    Dedicated to Kazakhstan's Fatherland Defender’s Day, the 'Sauyt' music video – a powerful and inspiring tribute by Kazakh artist Ibragim Eskendir – was released by the Jibek Joly TV channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Jibek Joly

    The project, created in collaboration with the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, honors the elite Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces.

    Kazakhstan’s new patriotic anthem ‘Sauyt’ premieres on Jibek Joly
    Photo credit: Jibek Joly

    The 'Sauyt' music video serves as a powerful tribute to courage, strength, and unity. For the first time on such a scale, the video showcases realistic combat training scenes, including naval operations on the Caspian Sea, challenging tasks in mountainous terrain, urban assault missions, and helicopter landings. 

    Kazakhstan’s new patriotic anthem ‘Sauyt’ premieres on Jibek Joly
    Photo credit: Jibek Joly

    Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
