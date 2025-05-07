Kazakhstan’s new patriotic anthem ‘Sauyt’ premieres on Jibek Joly
Dedicated to Kazakhstan's Fatherland Defender’s Day, the 'Sauyt' music video – a powerful and inspiring tribute by Kazakh artist Ibragim Eskendir – was released by the Jibek Joly TV channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The project, created in collaboration with the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, honors the elite Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces.
The 'Sauyt' music video serves as a powerful tribute to courage, strength, and unity. For the first time on such a scale, the video showcases realistic combat training scenes, including naval operations on the Caspian Sea, challenging tasks in mountainous terrain, urban assault missions, and helicopter landings.
Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.