Kazakhstan’s new patriotic anthem ‘Sauyt’ premieres on Jibek Joly

The project, created in collaboration with the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, honors the elite Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces.

Photo credit: Jibek Joly

The 'Sauyt' music video serves as a powerful tribute to courage, strength, and unity. For the first time on such a scale, the video showcases realistic combat training scenes, including naval operations on the Caspian Sea, challenging tasks in mountainous terrain, urban assault missions, and helicopter landings.

Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.