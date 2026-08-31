Kazakhstan’s new generation literature presented in China
15:10, 31 August 2026
A special session was dedicated to Kazakhstan’s contemporary literature as part of the 30th South China Book Fair, Qazinform News Agency quotes the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.
Works by new-generation Kazakh authors across different genres were presented during the fair.
Special attention was paid to translation and international promotion of Kazakh literature, copyright protection and expanding publishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.
Kazakhstan’s national pavilion showcased about 100 books and cultural products, covering modern and children’s literature, cultural heritage, and creative industries.
It should be noted, sixth volume of a seven-volume academic book about the history of Kazakhstan was approved.