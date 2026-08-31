Kazakhstan’s new generation literature presented in China

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Works by new-generation Kazakh authors across different genres were presented during the fair.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture MInistry

Special attention was paid to translation and international promotion of Kazakh literature, copyright protection and expanding publishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion showcased about 100 books and cultural products, covering modern and children’s literature, cultural heritage, and creative industries.

It should be noted, sixth volume of a seven-volume academic book about the history of Kazakhstan was approved.