Kazakhstan’s new Constitution published in Braille and audio formats

During the event, library staff introduced participants to the process of preparing publications in Braille and demonstrated the key stages of their production.

The new Constitution reflects the beginning of an important stage in the country’s development, aimed at strengthening sovereignty, modernizing the political system, and shaping a new model of social development.

The event was aimed at ensuring access to key state documents for all categories of citizens and promoting an inclusive reading environment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Constitution Day will be celebrated annually on March 15 as a national holiday.