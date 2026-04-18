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    Kazakhstan’s new Constitution published in Braille and audio formats

    12:02, 18 April 2026

    As part of a week dedicated to National Book Day, a presentation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Braille and audio formats was held at the Republican Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Culture and Information.

    Kazakhstan’s new Constitution published in Braille and audio formats
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the event, library staff introduced participants to the process of preparing publications in Braille and demonstrated the key stages of their production.

    The new Constitution reflects the beginning of an important stage in the country’s development, aimed at strengthening sovereignty, modernizing the political system, and shaping a new model of social development.

    The event was aimed at ensuring access to key state documents for all categories of citizens and promoting an inclusive reading environment.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Constitution Day will be celebrated annually on March 15 as a national holiday.

    Constitutional reform Politics Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Society
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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