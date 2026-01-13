EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's net business growth jumps sevenfold

    22:46, 13 January 2026

    Kazakhstan saw a surge in entrepreneurial activity, with net business gain increasing sevenfold year over year, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the State Revenue Committee.

    Number of social enterprises in Kazakhstan doubles
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    In 2024, the country registered 414,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. Within that year, 394,000 business entities were deregistered, resulting in a net growth of 20,000.

    However, this positive trend accelerated sharply in 2025. According to the State Revenue Committee, the number of new registrations rose to 478,000, whereas business closures dropped to 335,000.

    As a result, the net growth for 2025 reached 142,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, or more than seven times the growth rate recorded in 2024.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, the number of social enterprises in Kazakhstan has doubled.

    Kazakhstan Small and medium-sized business Finance and Budget Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All