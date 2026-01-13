Kazakhstan's net business growth jumps sevenfold

In 2024, the country registered 414,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. Within that year, 394,000 business entities were deregistered, resulting in a net growth of 20,000.

However, this positive trend accelerated sharply in 2025. According to the State Revenue Committee, the number of new registrations rose to 478,000, whereas business closures dropped to 335,000.

As a result, the net growth for 2025 reached 142,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, or more than seven times the growth rate recorded in 2024.

