    Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships

    16:42, 1 August 2025

    Kazakh diver Nazar Kozhanov wrapped up his performance at the now-running World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the men’s 3m springboard qualification round, Kozhanov earned a total score of 324.55 points — the highest of his career.

    Kozhanov finished in 45th place overall.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to host a stage of the Swimming World Cup for the first time.

