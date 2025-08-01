Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships
Kazakh diver Nazar Kozhanov wrapped up his performance at the now-running World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 3m springboard qualification round, Kozhanov earned a total score of 324.55 points — the highest of his career.
Kozhanov finished in 45th place overall.
