Kazakh Government allocates 1.7 bln tenge for Ridder CHP repairs

These funds will be transferred as targeted current transfers to the budget of the East Kazakhstan region to support the repair efforts at the Ridder CHP.

"A total of 15.5 billion tenge has been directed from the government's reserve and the regional budget towards the Ridder CHP over the past two years. This investment has facilitated repair and restoration work on boilers and turbines, reducing the station's wear from 75% to 46%. Additionally, 21.3 kilometers of heating networks have been repaired, decreasing their wear from 82% to 67%," the message reads.

Despite these improvements, further repairs are necessary for components not included in the 2023–2024 maintenance schedule. This includes work on boiler and turbine units, as well as comprehensive and open switchgear systems responsible for stable power supply.

The newly allocated funds aim to ensure the timely and quality preparation of the Ridder CHP for the upcoming 2025–2026 heating season.

In 2024, to enhance management efficiency and ensure financial and staffing stability, the station's assets were transferred to municipal ownership.

