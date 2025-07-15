Kazakhstan’s National Fund earns $4.7bln of investment income in H1 2025

“The total volume of international reserves increased by 7.4% reaching $112.3 billion. The National Bank’s gold and currency reserves rose by 13.4% since the year beginning comprising $52 billion,” said Timur Suleimenov at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

He said that since January 2025, the assets of the National Fund had augmented by 2.6%, hitting $60.3 billion.

“Since the year beginning, the National Fund earned 1.8 trillion tenge of revenues, and the transfers from the National Fund to the republican budget made 3.1 trillion tenge. It should be noted that investment income of the National Fund in the first half of the year made 7.8% or $4.7 billion,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin stated that the country’s economic growth in the reporting period reached 6.2%.