Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games

Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Nurlan Yessembayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During the ceremony, Yessembayev exchanged commemorative gifts with representatives of the Asian Games Organizing Committee. Members of the Kazakh delegation also planted a tree at Garden Pier to commemorate Kazakhstan’s participation in the Games.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The official opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games will take place on September 19.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Games in Aichi-Nagoya will run through October 4.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.