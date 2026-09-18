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    Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games

    17:43, 18 September 2026

    A traditional flag-raising ceremony for countries participating in the 20th Asian Games was held in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of the official opening on September 19, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Nurlan Yessembayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    During the ceremony, Yessembayev exchanged commemorative gifts with representatives of the Asian Games Organizing Committee. Members of the Kazakh delegation also planted a tree at Garden Pier to commemorate Kazakhstan’s participation in the Games.

    Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The official opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games will take place on September 19.

    Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Games in Aichi-Nagoya will run through October 4.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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