Kazakhstan’s National Flag raised at 2026 Asian Games
A traditional flag-raising ceremony for countries participating in the 20th Asian Games was held in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of the official opening on September 19, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Nurlan Yessembayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
During the ceremony, Yessembayev exchanged commemorative gifts with representatives of the Asian Games Organizing Committee. Members of the Kazakh delegation also planted a tree at Garden Pier to commemorate Kazakhstan’s participation in the Games.
The official opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games will take place on September 19.
The Games in Aichi-Nagoya will run through October 4.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.