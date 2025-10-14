Kazakhstan’s National Bank unveils coins for legendary Kazakh sniper Moldagulova’s 100th anniversary

The coins will be available for purchase from October 15 via the National Bank’s online store.

According to the Bank, the coin honors Aliya Moldagulova, a Hero of the Soviet Union and participant in the Great Patriotic War. Its design features a portrait of the distinguished heroine.

“The coins are made of a cupronickel alloy (MH 25), weigh 15 grams, have a diameter of 33 mm, feature brilliant uncirculated quality, and carry a face value of 200 tenge, with a total mintage of 10,000 pieces,” the National Bank’s press service reported.

Earlier, the National Bank issued E. BÓKETOV. 100 JYL commemorative coins.

It should be noted that on August 25, the National Bank of Kazakhstan revised the rules governing the sale and buyback of banknotes and coins.

As reported earlier, the logo for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova has been unveiled.