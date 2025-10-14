EN
    Kazakhstan’s National Bank unveils coins for legendary Kazakh sniper Moldagulova’s 100th anniversary

    15:32, 14 October 2025

    The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced the release of commemorative coins titled ÁLIYA MOLDAǴULOVA. 100 JYL, issued as part of the Outstanding Events and People series, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s National Bank unveils coins for legendary Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova’s 100th anniversary
    Photo credit: The National Bank of Kazakhstan

    The coins will be available for purchase from October 15 via the National Bank’s online store.

    According to the Bank, the coin honors Aliya Moldagulova, a Hero of the Soviet Union and participant in the Great Patriotic War. Its design features a portrait of the distinguished heroine.

    “The coins are made of a cupronickel alloy (MH 25), weigh 15 grams, have a diameter of 33 mm, feature brilliant uncirculated quality, and carry a face value of 200 tenge, with a total mintage of 10,000 pieces,” the National Bank’s press service reported.

    Earlier, the National Bank issued E. BÓKETOV. 100 JYL commemorative coins.

    It should be noted that on August 25, the National Bank of Kazakhstan revised the rules governing the sale and buyback of banknotes and coins.

    As reported earlier, the logo for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova has been unveiled.

