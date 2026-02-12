Kazakhstan’s National Bank rolls out real estate tokenization pilot

The real estate is structured as digital shares that can be traded on a specialized blockchain-based platform.

As part of the pilot program, investors are given the opportunity to acquire tokens representing a stake in commercial real estate, trade them, and participate in income distribution according to their holdings. The use of blockchain guarantees transparent ownership registration and traceable transaction records.

The pilot is being carried out within a limited regulatory framework — a regulatory sandbox — with careful oversight of technological and operational processes, as well as risk assessment and evaluation of enforcement practices. The initiative is expected to help create a clear and accessible mechanism for participating in real estate transactions through digital financial assets (tokens), laying the groundwork for their broader adoption in Kazakhstan’s market.

