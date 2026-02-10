EN
    International computing power hub to be established in Kazakhstan

    13:34, 10 February 2026

    Kazakhstan is set to establish an international computing power hub, a project that is already under active implementation, Qazinform News Agency quotes Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, as saying at an expanded Government's meeting.

    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    “The availability of cross-border communications infrastructure and affordable electricity is a prerequisite for establishing an international computing power hub. This project is already being actively implemented,” the minister said.

    According to Madiyev, a land plot has been allocated in the Pavlodar region, and 300 MW of capacity has been reserved at GRES-1. Negotiations with international investors are currently under way.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to pilot self-driving taxi services, with up to 50 autonomous vehicles expected to hit the streets by May this year.

