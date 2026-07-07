Kazakhstan’s most productive economic sectors revealed

According to the bureau, average labor productivity across the economy stood at 3 million tenge per employed person. The figure reached 4.4 million tenge in the goods-producing sector and 2.5 million tenge in the services sector.

Mining and quarrying topped the list with labor productivity of 12 million tenge per employed person, followed by manufacturing (8.6 million tenge), financial and insurance activities (6.7 million tenge), professional, scientific and technical activities (4.8 million tenge), and transportation and storage (3.5 million tenge).

Human health and social work activities recorded the lowest labor productivity at 697,000 tenge per employed person, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing at 714,000 tenge.

Year-on-year, the overall labor productivity index reached 102%, with water supply and sewerage (120.2%), transportation and storage (114.1%), construction (113.9%), and manufacturing (108.2%) posting the strongest growth.

At the same time, labor productivity declined in real estate activities (80.9%), mining and quarrying (85.6%), accommodation and food service activities (95.5%), and financial and insurance activities (96%).

The long-term trend remained positive, with the overall labor productivity index reaching 118.7% compared with 2019. Construction recorded the strongest growth at 240.8%, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing (155.6%), and information and communication (154.7%).

Compared with 2022, the overall labor productivity index reached 112.7%, with construction and transportation continuing to post the strongest growth.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry had outlined the timeline for the launch of new gas infrastructure and processing projects.