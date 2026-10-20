Kazakhstan’s Molodoy wins Thunderpick World Championship 2026

FURIA defeated BETBOOM 3-2 in the final, with the series going the full five maps. The Brazilian side lost Ancient 16-19 in overtime but secured a 13-6 victory on Cache.

The winning roster includes 21-year-old Kazakh player Danil ‘Molodoy’ Golubenko, who joined FURIA in April 2025 and plays as an AWPer.

FURIA ranks fourth in the HLTV world rankings, while BETBOOM sits in 14th place. The victory in the final marked FURIA’s fourth consecutive series win at major events.

FURIA will next face DENDELE in the opening round of the Swiss stage at PGL Masters Bucharest 2026. Their only previous meeting ended in a 1-2 defeat for FURIA.

Earlier, it was reported that esports athlete Danil ‘Molodoy’ Golubenko had been named Global Ambassador for the 2026 International Year of Volunteers.