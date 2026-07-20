Esports star Danil ‘Molodoy’ named Global Ambassador for 2026 International Volunteer Year

The initiative to proclaim 2026 the International Year of Volunteers was put forward by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and was unanimously backed by the UN General Assembly.

According to the ministry, the participation of Danil Golubenko in this initiative will be an important contribution to promoting the values of volunteerism among young people worldwide.

It is expected that, in his role as a global ambassador, the esports athlete will help popularize the volunteer movement and encourage young people to take part in socially significant initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had been officially confirmed as the host of the World Esports Championship 2027 in Astana.