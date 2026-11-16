Kazakhstan’s molodoy helps FURIA secure third CS2 title in a month

According to tournament organizer BLAST⁠, FURIA secured the championship on November 15, defeating Team Spirit in three consecutive maps to retain their title in Hong Kong.

The team narrowly won the opening map, Ancient, 13-11, before dominating Dust2 with a 13-5 victory. FURIA then sealed the championship on Mirage, winning 13-8.

Golubenko, who competes under the nickname “molodoy,” was part of the winning five-player roster, contributing to another successful international campaign for the Brazilian organization.

The victory marked FURIA’s third championship in its last four tournaments, highlighting the team’s impressive form ahead of the upcoming Singapore Major.

FURIA also secured $250,000 for finishing first, including $125,000 in player prize money and an equal amount allocated to the organization, according to the official tournament results⁠.

The tournament, held from November 11 to 15, brought together eight leading Counter-Strike teams competing for a total prize pool of $1 million.

Brazilian player Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), while FURIA captain Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo added another major trophy to his collection ahead of his planned retirement at the end of 2026.

The event also attracted more than 30,000 spectators across three days of playoff competition at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena, according to BLAST.

FURIA will next turn its attention to the PGL Singapore Major 2026, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Counter-Strike calendar, scheduled to begin on November 25.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s esports player Danil “molodoy” Golubenko was named the MVP of the PGL Masters Bucharest 2026 semifinal, helping Brazilian team FURIA defeat MOUZ and secure a place in the tournament final.