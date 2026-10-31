Danil 'molodoy' named MVP of PGL Masters Bucharest 2026 semifinal

FURIA won the match 2-1. The Brazilian side took the opening map, Dust2, 13-6, before losing Mirage 9-13. They then clinched victory on the deciding map, Cache, with a 13-9 score.

Golubenko showed the best individual performance of the match, recording 56 kills and 37 deaths, with an individual rating of 1.34. FURIA teammate Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato ranked second on the team with a rating of 1.24. MOUZ’s best performer was Dorian “xertioN” Berman, who posted a rating of 1.05.

For Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo’s team, this marks a second consecutive appearance in a major tournament final. FURIA previously won the Thunderpick World Championship 2026. A year ago, the Brazilian club also recorded a streak of four consecutive tournament victories.

MOUZ finished third-fourth at PGL Masters Bucharest 2026.

The tournament is being held in Bucharest from October 24 to 31. A total of 16 teams are competing for a prize pool of $1.25 million.

Earlier, it was reported that esports athlete Danil ‘Molodoy’ Golubenko had been named Global Ambassador for the 2026 International Year of Volunteers.