Kazakhstan's Mizernykh delivers top-10 finish at World Ski Championships

Among the men, Kazakhstan’s best result came from Ilya Mizernykh. The athlete scored 263 points and finished sixth.

Stephan Embacher of Austria claimed the victory with 296.5 points. Poland’s Kacper Tomasiak won the silver medal with 287.3 points, while American Jason Colby took third place with 276 points.

Artyom Meshkov finished 22nd, while Daniil Kalinkin placed 42nd after the first jump and did not qualify for the final round.

