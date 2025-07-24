Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy denies reports of suspended oil exports via Black Sea

“As of today, the shipment of Kazakh oil through the seaports of the Russian Federation has not been suspended,” the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated.

Regarding the situation at the Ust-Luga port, due to the implementation of additional measures aimed at enhancing the security of the transport infrastructure facility, KazTransOil JSC is holding negotiations with Nevskiy Pipeline Company LLC.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh government had approved a long-term Concept for the Development of the Oil Processing Sector for 2025–2040, aimed at enhancing the sector’s competitiveness amid the global energy transition.