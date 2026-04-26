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    Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team secures second victory at Asian Beach Games

    20:20, 26 April 2026

    Kazakhstan has continued its winning streak in the men's water polo event at the Asian Beach Games 2026 in Sanya, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team secures second victory at Asian Beach Games
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    According to the National Olympic Committee, in their second match the Kazakhstani squad faced Hong Kong.

    After drawing 4-1, 6-2, 2-3, 0-1, the match was decided by a penalty shootout, where Kazakhstan emerged victorious 2-1.

    It is worth noting that a day earlier Kazakhstan defeated Thailand.

    The water polo competition in Sanya is being held in a round-robin format. Six teams are competing in the men’s tournament. Kazakhstan will take on Iran next on April 27.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins silver in the women’s water polo at the Asian Beach Games 2026. 

    Sport China Events National Olympic Committee
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