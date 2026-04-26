Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team secures second victory at Asian Beach Games

According to the National Olympic Committee, in their second match the Kazakhstani squad faced Hong Kong.

After drawing 4-1, 6-2, 2-3, 0-1, the match was decided by a penalty shootout, where Kazakhstan emerged victorious 2-1.

It is worth noting that a day earlier Kazakhstan defeated Thailand.

The water polo competition in Sanya is being held in a round-robin format. Six teams are competing in the men’s tournament. Kazakhstan will take on Iran next on April 27.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins silver in the women’s water polo at the Asian Beach Games 2026.